Kodaline announce huge outdoor gig in Belfast

Kodaline have announced a huge outdoor gig in Belfast this summer.

The Irish four-piece will perform at Custom House Square (CHSq) on August 23 and they'll be supported on the night by Lewis Capaldi.

Kodaline’s debut album, 'In A Perfect World' has sold over a million copies worldwide and imprinted itself on the nation's consciousness with streaming figures well into the 100s of millions.

On Vevo the band's videos have had over 200 million views, and they have sold over a million singles.

Tickets go on sale on Friday March 2 at 9am - priced £27.50 - from Ticketmaster Outlets nationwide.

Kodaline’s hugely anticipated new album is set for release in 2018.