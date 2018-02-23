Kylie Minogue to perform in Belfast as part of UK and Ireland tour

Kylie Minogue has announced that she will perform across the UK and Ireland later this year on a new tour.

The Australian pop star, who is known for her extravagant visual shows and jaw-dropping stage costumes, will hit the road in September and October on a tour in support of her forthcoming new album Golden.

She last embarked on a concert stint three years ago with her Kylie Summer 2015 mini-tour across Europe.

The 49-year-old singer’s Golden Tour will kick off at the Metro Radio Arena in Newcastle on September 18, and from there she is also scheduled to play in Nottingham, Birmingham, Bournemouth, Cardiff, London, Glasgow, Manchester, Liverpool, Leeds, Dublin and Belfast.

Minogue will release Golden, her 14th studio album, on April 6.

She has previously said that the record, recorded in Nashville, will have a “country feel” to it.

The album is said to be one of the most personal to date for the singer, who endured a difficult year following her split from fiance Joshua Sasse.

Minogue started working on the new record shortly after calling off their engagement and co-wrote all the songs including lead single Dancing, which was released in January.

Tickets for the tour go on sale to the general public via outlets including Minogue’s website kylie.com and Ticketmaster on March 2.