Largest one-day music conference in Ireland

Music conference Output Belfast, which works to facilitate discussions and workshops with top music industry insiders to give budding musicians advice from the best in the business be held on February 8 at the MAC, Belfast’s Oh Yeah Centre and other locations.

The event will feature panel discussions, music sessions, workshops and speed networking events as well as keynote speeches froma ward-winning musicians and managers of globally recognised talent.

Taking part is an illustrious array of music insiders including Jeremy Pritchard from Everything Everything discussing music and streaming; head of music licensing for BBC Nicky Bignell; and head of music for Sky Peter Bradbury talking about placing music in television. Also featuring are Nadia Khan (manager Lethal Bizzle) and Sean Adams (Drowned in Sound/BBC 6 Music) on the anatomy of a successful music video premiere, plus Coldplay album producer Danton Supple will discuss producing hit records.

Videographer Christian Tierney will talk about work behind the lens, BBC Radio One’s Phil Taggart will discuss how to make it big in Ireland and Hozier cellist Alana Henderson will talk about working as a session musician.

The closing keynote Q&A will feature a panel discussion around scoring for horror and thriller films and television shows. Included in the panel are Rich Vreeland, who scored It Follows - one of the most compelling and original horror films of the last decade; Stuart Braithwaite, the driving creative force and founder behind the iconic band Mogwai; Carly Paradis, the composer for BBC drama Line Of Duty; and Rory Frier from local instrumental band And So I Watch You From Afar, who completed the score to zombie movie The Cured.

Delegation is free to attend but requires sign-up. Visit outputbelfast.com to sign up to the day’s events.