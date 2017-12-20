Legendary artist Billy Ocean to play Belfast

Billy Ocean is the biggest black recording star Britain has ever produced having sold over 30 million records to date. And the gold and platinum selling artist is set to perform at Belfast’s Waterfront Hall on October 11, 2018 as part of his forthcoming tour with tickets now available.

Ocean was born in Trinidad and settled in London’s East End as a child. Soon the calypso crazy kid got turned on to soul singers like Otis Redding and Sam Cooke, as well as absorbing the pop influences of groups like The Beatles and The Rolling Stones. Billy got his first break when he signed to GTO records, for whom his second single was the Motown-ish Love Really Hurts Without You, which reached No 2 in the UK charts and No 12 in the US. Two top 20 singles followed, Love on Delivery and Stop Me; then Red Light Spells Danger became a smash in both the UK and the US.

Billy changed record labels and his move to Jive Records provided instant success, with the million selling American number one single Caribbean Queen, followed by Loverboy, and Suddenly, which became one of Billy’s much loved ballads. The album that included these singles spent a year in the US Charts selling double platinum. Billy also performed on the American half of Live Aid, making 1985 a truly incredible year. More hits were to follow with the now classic Get Outta My Dreams; Get Into My Car, giving Billy yet another US No 1 hit.

After huge worldwide success and years of touring, Billy decided to take a break to spend some well-earned time at home with his family.

This year Billy released his “Here You Are” album and has played shows in Dubai, the US, Canada, Spain, Mozambique, Denmark, Holland, Belgium, and Germany. Billy has also started work on his next album to be released in 2018.

See Billy Ocean at the Waterfront Hall, Belfast on October 11, 2018. Tickets are now on sale via the venue’s box office and Ticketmaster outlets nationwide. Visit www.ticketmaster.ie or call the 24 hour hotline on 0844 277 4455.