Liam Gallagher tweets his support for NI kids’ charity Christmas song

Former Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher has tweeted his support for a charity Christmas single by a talented group of kids from Northern Ireland.

Students from The Music Yard in Larne wrote and performed ‘Talking to a Snowman’ using the melody of Gallagher’s track Songbird which featured on Oasis’ fifth studio album, Heathen Chemistry.

The kids, aged five to 16, got the green light from publisher Kobalt and released the song in a bid to raise funds for Stand Up To Cancer.

The Wall of Glass singer, who played Belfast’s SSE Arena earlier this year, re-tweeted the kids’ video performance of the song along with an encouraging message.

“They sound beautiful tell them they put a smile on my moody old chops,” he wrote to his 2.6 million followers on his Twitter.