Little Mix announce arena tour

Tickets are on sale now for smash hit girl band Little Mix’s Belfast show at the SSE Arena on October 13, 2019.

The tour will see the X Factor stars bperform songs from their brand new album LM5, alongside their greatest hits including Touch, Shout Out to My Ex, Black Magic and Wings.

Little Mix have firmly established their reputation as one of the most phenomenal performers around. Alongside massive tours of Europe, Australia, Japan and the US, the group’s shows have also been named as the biggest UK arena tours for 2016 and 2017. Little Mix recently announced the release of their fifth album, LM5, and the collection is their strongest work to date, being as the girls themselves say, ‘the album we always wanted to make’.

Since 2011, Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall have not only established themselves as one of British pop’s brightest acts, but as a global pop phenomenon.

Tickets are on sale from the SSE Arena Box Office on 028 9073 9074 and online at www.ssearenabelfast.com.