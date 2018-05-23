Mandela Hall hosts its last Shine event

Shine will take place for the final time in its long time home at the Mandela Hall on Saturday, July 28, as the venue is set to close soon to enter long term re-development.

For this final clubnight at QUBSU, they have enlisted some of their favourite guest DJs and residents to have graced the venue since it was first held there in 1995.

And who better to headline than former Shine staffer turned UK Dance music instituion... BBC Radio One’s Annie Mac.

Annie has made no secret over the years of her early days studying at Queens, with the weekends being spent at the door and on the dancefloor of Shine, eventually inspiring her to buy her first set of decks and the rest is history.

Joining her in the main room is globetrotting House icon Heidi, who is no stranger to Belfast having played for Shine across many of our venues over the years and Scottish party starter Jasper James who has become somewhat of recent Shine favourite!

No final blowout would be complete without the local talent that has helped shape Shine nights and the local scene over the decades. Techno stalwarts like Phil Kieran & Psycatron make an appearance, whilst Space Dimension Controller returns with his impressive live show.

Duos like Alan Simms & Simon McDermott, Swoose & Cromby, and Schmutx & Miniminds are also set to play across the Bunatee & Bar Sub.

Mandela Hall closing does not spell the end for Shine, as the clubnight is now running monthly sell out events at the likes of The Limelight, Custom House Square and Belfast’s new pop-up warehouse space The Telegraph Building.