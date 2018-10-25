Much loved tenor Alfie Boe comes to Northern Ireland

Much-loved tenor Alfie Boe has announced a Belfast date at the Waterfront Hall on April 29. 2019.

Alfie is one of the most acclaimed vocalists of his generation and a hugely successful, multi-platinum selling artist. He has triumphed on theatre stages and in concert halls around the world, and has two recent UK No 1 albums under his belt for albums Together and Together Again, made with his great friend Michael Ball.

Alfie Boe releases his first album in four years on November 23 - a vibrant and instantly classic album As Time Goes By. This is a record that celebrates the golden era of music from the 30s and 40s, a time that is often overlooked, sandwiched as it is between the roaring 20s and rock ‘n’ roll.

Tickets are on sale now.