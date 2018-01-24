Music legend Neil Diamond retires from touring following Parkinson’s diagnosis

Following the announcement that music legend Neil Diamond is to retire from touring following a diagnosis of Parkinson’s, the Chief Executive of Parkinson’s UK has said he is ‘very sorry’ to hear the news.

Diamond, who turns 77 on Wednesday, cancelled his March tour dates on medical advice.

The Solitary Man singer was midway through his 50th anniversary tour.

In a statement he said he took the decision “with great reluctance and disappointment”.

“I have been so honoured to bring my shows to the public for the past 50 years,” he said.

“My sincerest apologies to everyone who purchased tickets and were planning to come to the upcoming shows.”

Parkinson’s is a progressive condition in which the brain becomes damaged. It can lead to tremors, difficulty moving, speech changes and eventually memory problems.

Steve Ford, Chief Executive of Parkinson’s UK commented: “We are very sorry to hear that Neil Diamond has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s.

“He is joining 145,000 people in the UK affected by the condition.

“Parkinson’s is a progressive, fluctuating condition that affects everybody differently, and can change on a day to day, or even hour to hour basis.

“The symptoms that someone might have and how quickly the condition develops differ from one person to the next. Many people can live for years with the condition and live a full and active life. However, it does affect some people quickly and severely.

“The important thing is that there is plenty of support available. Anyone needing advice about Parkinson’s or support can call our free and confidential helpline 0808 800 0303 or parkinsons.org.uk.”