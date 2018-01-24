Music stars to help emerging young artists

The Oh Yeah Music Centre in Belfast has brought together some leading names in music to facilitate and deliver the upcoming Capital XTRA ‘Music Potential’ programme to assist budding musical artists.

Guest mentors include Ivor Novello winner and Grammy nominated writer, composer and producer Iain Archer, (who has worked with James Bay, Snow Patrol, Jake Bugg and Liam Gallagher), plus Northern Ireland R&B and jazz artist Leah McFall, who impressed on BBC primetime talent show The Voice UK.

Other facilitators include upcoming Northern Irish songwriter Callum Stewart, who has already worked with the likes of Labrinth, Johnny McDaid and Frank Walker. LA based R&B artist Aleem will be taking part in a special Music Potential Q&A. More big names taking part will be added over the coming weeks.

The project, which has being rolled out by Capital XTRA Radio in other cities across the UK (Glasgow, Manchester, Birmingham, Cardiff, London), is one of the largest talent searches and intense music training schemes to ever come to Belfast, and includes several barrier busting benefits for aspiring young music makers aged 18-25.

The scheme is a three-fold process starting with a series of boot camps or taster days, which people can sign up to through a simple online form. The first boot camp takes place on Tuesday January 30 and is an opportunity to try out the key disciplines on offer including song-writing and performance, radio presenting and producing, music industry and events, and finally music production which includes either ableton or logic training.

Sixty young people will go on to take part in a ten-day MPX course beginning on February 19 in one of their chosen areas. Each discipline will include guest facilitators, mentors, producers and industry professionals who will share expertise, present master classes, offer advice and prepare groups for a local showcase in April 2018. Some participants will be actively writing, performing and producing music, others will be involved in presenting and producing radio packages, while budding events and business managers will learn from key events and industry mentors.

Music Potential is completely free and includes a qualification. All lunches and travel will be covered. There are opportunities to visit hubs in some of the other cities, and there’s a chance to be involved in an all expenses paid trip to the iconic KOKO in London for a national showcase on May 31.

Sian O’Neill from Oh Yeah Music Centre said: “It’s an amazing opportunity for young people to gain experience and make connections through the all expenses paid program. No other opportunity allows you to work with some of the best in the industry, have it all paid for and come out with a qualification at the end, I am really excited to help launch this in Belfast.”

For more info contact youth@ohyeahbelfast.com or visit www.capitalxtra.com/.