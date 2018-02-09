Nadine Coyle brings Girls Aloud hits to life

Singer/songwriter and former Girls Aloud star Nadine Coyle will be playing a headline show at The Limelight 1 in Belfast on Sunday May 20, and tickets are on sale now.

The Londonderry born beauty is also set to release a four track EP in April via Virgin/EMI, with the first track - aptly entitled Girls On Fire - released this week.As well as tracks from this latest album, the former girl band star will be performing some of Girls Aloud’s biggest hits at the Limelight gig. Nadine, who was chosen by judges on TV show Pop Stars: The Rivals to join a pop band in 2002, has endured massive success both as part of Girls Aloud and during the course of her solo career.

Tickets are on sale from www.limelightbelfast.com, Katy’s Bar, all usual Ticketmaster outlets nationwide.

