Nadine Coyle cancels UK tour

Northern Ireland-born singer and former Girls Aloud member Nadine Coyle has cancelled her upcoming tour which included a Belfast date.

The 32-year-old from Londonderry was meant to be performing Girls Aloud songs – without her ex-bandmates – as well as her own tracks, throughout the UK in May.

The tour was to include a show in Belfast’s Limelight on Sunday, May 20 – the same night as Snow Patrol play a sold-out show in the nearby Ulster Hall.

But in a statement on her website, Coyle wrote: “I am so sad to say I’m not able to do the tour at this time.

“I am so sorry and really wish things were different but for many reasons it is not meant to be.

“You deserve the best show possible and with such big venues and very little dates it was becoming impossible to achieve what we had wanted to do.

“Everything is a lesson and this is definitely one for me. Thank you for your continued love and support!!!”

Tickets are refundable at the point of purchase.

In an interview with the News Letter two weeks ago, the singer – who lives in LA with partner Jason Bell and their daughter – said: “It’s gonna be one big party night out.

“I literally can’t wait to get out back on the road again.

“I still love performing these songs and it’s a nightmare trying to put the set list together, because there are so many hits I just absolutely have to sing.”

While some of her fans took to social media to voice their disappointment at the news, many took the opportunity to make sarcastic comments about the tour’s cancellation.

One Facebook user posted: “Both her fans will be gutted.”