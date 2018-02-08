Nadine Coyle releases new Girls on Fire single

Local pop-star and singer, Nadine Coyle, has released a new song called Girls on Fire.

The song is from Nadine's untitled E.P. due for release in April.

Nadine's latest track, which was released on February 8, currently has a five star rating on iTunes with some fans saying:

"I love Nadine's voice on this" and "Nadine is a goddess and this is my new power anthem".

Nadine tweeted a message to her 340,000 plus fans on Twitter on Thursday morning.

The tweet contained a short teaser of what the new single sounds like.

"My brand new song 'Girls On Fire' is out now! Hope yous love it," said Nadine.

Girls on Fire received a positive review on the Official Charts' website.

Pop-music journalist Rob Copsey said of Girls on Fire: "she [Nadine Coyle] more than exudes the kind of sass and confidence required to pull off such a track."

Earlier this week Nadine, who is a former member of hit girl band, Girls Aloud, announced she would be embarking on a tour of the UK and Ireland.

Tickets for Nadine's up and coming tour go on sale on February 9 via her official website.