Nathan was born for the road

Country music star Nathan Carter will be gracing the stage of the Waterfront Hall next year when he returns to Belfast for one night only on Friday March 29.

Nathan will also play two dates at The Helix in Dublin on Thursday January 31, 2019 and Friday February 1, 2019.

Nathan is currently getting ready for his second North American tour which kicks off on November 14 and will see him play nine cities including Chicago, Boston, Sacramento and Philadelphia.

Last month Nathan released his autobiography Born For the Road, and his new album of the same name, which will feature 16 new recordings, including the hit singles including There You Are, Give It To Me, and Winnie O’Neill, is available for pre-order now from www.nathancartermusic.com.

Tickets for the Belfast show are on sale now from the Waterfront Hall Box Office on (028) 9033 4455 and online at www.waterfront.co.uk.

Tickets are also available from all usual Ticketmaster outlets and online at www.ticketmaster.ie.