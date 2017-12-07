New season is unveiled at the Market Place

The Market Place Theatre in Armagh has just released its new Spring / Summer 2018 programme packed full of the best in entertainment including shows, workshops and exhibitions, to keep audiences flooding back time and again.

January will see Shane Nolan & The Four Seasons star in Oh What A Night – Jersey Guys. Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons’ ultimate homage show celebrates their greatest hits. Jake O’Kane, Northern Ireland’s top comic and star of the BBC panel show The Blame Game, is back in February with a brand new show. The Ulster Orchestra will be coming right to your doorstep in February and younger audiences will be delighted with ‘Gruff’, the much loved fairy-tale brought to life with a pinch of Banyan magic.

Other highlights include the play We’ll Walk Hand in Hand, It’s Wine O’Clock, and a performance from Keep ‘er Lit.