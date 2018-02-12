Nile Rodgers & Chic to headline Belsonic gig at Belfast’s Ormeau Park

Music legend Nile Rodgers & Chic will headline a Belsonic gig in Belfast later this year, it has been announced.

The iconic funk band will take to the stage at the Ormeau Park on Friday, June 15.

Special guests for the massive outdoor concert include Soul II Soul and Queen & Disco.

As the co-founder of Chic, Grammy Award winning winning producer Nile Rodgers pioneered a musical language that generated chart-topping hits like Le Freak and Good Times.

He has transcended all styles of music across every generation with a body of work that’s garnered him inductions into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame (2017) and the Songwriters Hall of Fame (2016).

His work in the CHIC Organization and his productions for artists like David Bowie, Diana Ross and Madonna have sold over 300 million albums and 50 million singles worldwide while his collaborations with Daft Punk, Avicii, Sigala, Disclosure and Sam Smith have seen him leave his mark on contemporary music.

Tickets for Nile Rodgers & Chic at Belsonic go on sale from Friday, 16 February at 9am from all usual Ticketmaster outlets.