Noah Stewart joins the Ulster Orchestra at the Braid

World renowned tenor Noah Stewart will be performing at the Braid Arts Centre in Ballymena on January 4.

Noah, who hails from New York, is a regular visitor to Northern Ireland, having performed at Proms in the Park and most recently with the Ulster Orchestra at the Ulster Hall in Belfast,

He will be joining the Ulster Orchestra once again in Ballymena when he takes part in their popular Viennese concert.

Noah, who attended The Juilliard School in New York, has been noted for the uniquely baritonal timbre of his ringing and sweet tenor instrument, as well as his innate musicality and commanding acting ability.

On the concert stage, he has appeared at The Tanglewood, Castleton and Ravinia Festivals, with The John Wilson Orchestra, the Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra, the Boston Symphony, the Gulbenkian Orchestra, the Berkeley Symphony, the Manchester Camerata, the Ulster Orchestra and the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra.

Noah will also be performing with the Ulster Orchestra at their New Year Viennese concerts at the Waterfront Hall in Belfast on January 5 and 6.

Dynamic Violin Duo Vladimir and Anton will also be performing at the concert.

The Ulster Orchestra will be conducted on the night by Roderick Dunk, one of Britian’s most versatile conductors, with a repertoire ranging from Symphonic, through Opera and Ballet to Musical Theatre, Film and Light Orchestral Music.

The concert begins at 8pm and tickets, priced £20, are on sale from The Braid Box Office on 028 25635 077.