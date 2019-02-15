Northern Ireland’s Dolly Parton brings her show to the Strand

Belfast’s iconic Strand Arts Centre is set to be rocked with the songs and stage show of the Queen of County, as the ultimate Dolly Parton tribute is back in the shape of performer extraordinaire, Donna Stewart, on March 21.

The Holywood Road arts centre will see the 47-year-old packing the aisles with an energetic show of fan favourites that will have everyone singing along to the likes of 9to5, Coat Of Many Colours, I Will Always Love You and Jolene. The performance not only has lots of Dolly hits, but also some general country rock and pop favourites.

“I cannot wait to play the Strand,” said Donna. “It is a building that resonates the history and culture of Belfast. Not just that it’s in the area I grew up so there’s a special feeling of homecoming to this show for me. To bring Dolly’s songs and style to the Strand is a privilege, and we promise to rock it to the rafters.”

And, as always Donna and her team chose their tracks carefully.

“The show aims to emulate country icon Dolly Parton at her 80’s best right up until now, we also play songs from classic country, we aim to please everyone,” she explained. “We carefully chose the greatest hits that people love and remember and even if you’re not a die-hard Dolly fan you’ll certainly catch yourself toe tapping and singing along at some point throughout the night. Having spent many years in musical theatre both as a director and producer and a performer we make sure to include the pizazz and vibrancy of a West End show no matter how big or small the venue we play in.”

For tickets go to www.facebook.com/DollysJukeboxBand.