Olly Murs - Belfast - SSE Arena - How and when to purchase tickets

Olly Murs will perform at the SSE Arena in Belfast in May 2019 - here's how you can get your hands on tickets.

When do tickets go on sale?

Olly Murs.

Friday October 12, 2018 at 9:00am.

Where can I buy tickets?

Tickets will be sold via Ticketmaster.

Is there a limit on the number of tickets I can buy?

Yes. It's strictly nine tickets per person.

Ticketmaster advice on their website reads:

Please adhere to published ticket limits. 'Persons who exceed the ticket limit may have any or all of their orders and tickets cancelled without notice by Ticketmaster in its discretion. This includes orders associated with the same name, e-mail address, billing address, credit card number or other information.'

Will wheelchair accessible tickets be on sale?

Yes.

When is the concert?

Tuesday May 14, 2019 at 6:30pm.

Where is the concert?

The SSE Arena, Belfast.

Has the warm-up act been confirmed?

Yes. 'Rak-Su', the boy-band that won television talent show The X-Factor in 2017.