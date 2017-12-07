The Out to Lunch Arts Festival returns to Belfast from January 5 to 28 next year, presenting a menu that is packed with culture. Now in its 13th year, this popular event serves up a feast of music, comedy, spoken word and theatre, with a thrilling mix of familiar favourites and fresh talent.

The Out to Lunch music line-up includes folk legend Shirley Collins and the acclaimed psychedelic twosome Moon Duo, Kraftwerk’s Wolfgang Flür, the heady afro-electronic swirl of Ibibio Sound Machine, Hazel O’Connor and Cormac De Barr, Yola Carter, The Music of Cat Stevens/Yusuf, The 4 of Us, The Oh Hellos, The Story of Carole King and James Taylor, The Iconettes and the icon Terri Hooley, Dave Arcari, Opera for Lunch, Lau, electronic jazz wizards GoGo Penguin, Booka Brass Ban, plus DJ Yoda’s Stranger Things Mixtape.

The spoken word and literature programme also boasts one of the great Irishmen of letters, Bernard MacLaverty, and a bumper comedy line-up features festival favourite Andrew Maxwell, Fern Brady, I Daniel Blake star and acclaimed stand-up Dave Johns, impressionists’ impressionist Jan Ravens, Iain Lee doing his much-loved Rabbit Hole Podcast Live, plus Robin Ince, Joanne McNally, Adam Kay and the unforgettable Alison Spittle.

For the full programme go to www.cqaf.com.