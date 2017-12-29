Packed line-up for fundraiser

As momentum grows towards the 10th Annual Belfast City Blues Festival 2018, a special fundraising show is set to blow off the post-Christmas cobwebs and raise the roof at the Empire on January 6.

With proceeds going to support next year’s city-wide festival, tribute act Tinn Lizzy will take to the stage alongside Crow Black Chicken, Kick The Bucket Blues Band, Rab McCullough, Robbie Greer, and Lee Hedley.

Looking forward to the new year show, festival director Seamus O’Neill said: “This is a special January show, we want to ensure that next year’s festival is the biggest and best yet as we’ll be celebrating our tenth year.

“We’re delighted to have such a line-up mounting the Empire’s stage, and I’m sure everyone will have one superb night with great music and great craic.”

Tickets for the fundraising show are on sale now, priced £12 (+ booking fee) from the Empire and all Ticketmaster outlets.

For more information log onto Facebook.com/officialbelfastcitybluesfestival