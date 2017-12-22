Packed line-up taking to stage for Belfast Festival fundraiser

As momentum grows towards the 10th Annual Belfast City Blues Festival 2018 a special fundraising show is set to blow off the post-Christmas cobwebs and raise the roof at the Empire on January 6.

With proceeds going to support next year’s city wide festival tribute act Tinn Lizzy will take to the stage alongside Crow Black Chicken, Kick The Bucket Blues Band, Rab McCullough, Robbie Greer and Lee Hedley.

Festival director Seamus O’Neill said: “This is a special January show, we want to ensure that next year’s festival is the biggest and best yet as we’ll be celebrating our tenth year.

“We’re delighted to have such a line-up mounting the Empire’s stage, and I’m sure everyone will have one superb night with great music and great craic.”

The Belfast City Blues Festival is an annual event held in multiple venues across the city. 2018 will mark the 10th anniversary of the festival and Seamus says blues fans can be sure it’s going to make a big impression.

He added: “After a decade of festivals we’re really excited about putting our 2018 10th Anniversary programme together.

“We’re looking forward to working with all our festival partners and artists once again as well as developing new relationships as we see the festival grow bigger and better than ever before.”

At the 2018 Belfast City Blues Festival homegrown Northern Ireland acts will be joined by national and international bands and musicians exploring the rich heritage of the blues across the country and further afield.

Tinn Lizzy are one of the leading tribute acts to the legendary Dublin rockers. All the way from Clonmel are Crow Black Chicken whose blend of folk, blues and rock have earned themselves rave reviews from the likes of Classic Rock.

Omagh’s Kick The Bucket Blues Band is a four-piece renowned for their fiercely intense live shows, while McCullough, Greer and Hedley need no introduction as they’re legends on the local scene.

Tickets for the fundraising show are on sale now, priced £12 (+ booking fee) from The Empire and all Ticketmaster outlets.