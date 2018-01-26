Paloma’s guest

Best-selling British artist Paloma Faith has announced details of her Ulster gig, planned for later this year.

The throaty voiced singer will play the SSE Arena in Belfast on Friday March 23, with ticets on sale now.

The Hackney born star - who is one of only two British female artists this decade to have their last three albums go double platinum in the UK – released her long-awaited fourth album, The Architect at the end of last year.

The new album – her first in more than three years and since giving birth to her first child – features an array of acclaimed co-writers, producers and collaborators including Sia, John Legend, Rag’n’Bone Man, actor Samuel L. Jackson and journalist and activist Owen Jones.

Soeaking about her album she said: “The Architect is a social observation record. I was adamant that I wouldn’t write about love. I wanted to look outside of myself. I’m coming at politics from the perspective of the common man or woman, observing why people are suffering. Each song on the record is about a different pocket of the socio-political world that I’ve been delving into.”

Paloma will be accompanied by special guest XamVolo.

For tickets, contact the SSE Arena Box Office 028 9073 9074, log onto www.ssearenabelfast.com, or contact all usual Ticketmaster outlets.