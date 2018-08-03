Pat McManus Trio takes to the stage

The Pat McManus Band, a powerful three-piece blues rock trio, headed up by the former Mama’s Boys and Celtus guitarist and violinist virtuoso Pat McManus, will be taking to the stage of the Market Place Theatre in Armagh on Friday August 10.

Pat is considered to be on the last remaining individual guitar heroes of a generation of Irish guitarists. He has gone on to a hugely successful career with award-winning recordings and performances across the globe and in Ireland with drummer Paul Faloon and bass player Martin McDermott.

Tickets are on sale from the Box Office.