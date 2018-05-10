Police renew appeal as brother of Frightened Rabbit singer pleads 'come back'

The brother of missing Frightened Rabbit singer Scott Hutchison has said the family just want him to "come back and be safe" as police renewed their appeal.

The musician, 36, has not been seen since leaving the Dakota Hotel in South Queensferry at 1am on Wednesday.

Frightened Rabbit singer Scott Hutchison

His brother and bandmate Grant Hutchison said the family felt helpless but that the support they have received had been incredible.

Police searching for the singer also appealed for information and for two people seen in the area at the time to come forward.

Speaking to Radio X, he said: "We've been coping as well as we can really, all the family are together and just supporting each other and doing all we can to try and let Scott know that we are here for him and that we love him.

"We just all feel a little helpless but the support has been incredible.

"It really genuinely does keep us going and keeps us feeling positive about the situation to know that there is that many people out there who care so much about Scott and want us to know that and want him to know that as well.

"If he has access to get online and he has seen any of it then it's important that we keep sharing that to let him know he is loved and that we just want him to come back.

Asked if he had a message for his brother, he said: "Just come back. There's nothing that is so insurmountable that we can't figure it out together and help you to get better.

"We're all here for you and we all love you very much. If you can see the support online as well, just know that everyone loves you very much and we just want you to come back and be safe."

On Thursday Police Scotland said Mr Hutchison had left the hotel on foot and that they were "keeping an open mind" as to his direction of travel.

They said particular focus was being given to the South Queensferry area, Forth Road Bridge and Fife.

Police said CCTV analysis had identified two people seen crossing the footpath of the bridge around 1.10am and urged them to come forward.

Chief Inspector Alan Carson said: "It is important to stress that at this time we do not know definitively where Scott has headed after leaving the Dakota Hotel and the assistance of the public is therefore vital to help us with this investigation.

"Anyone who believes they have seen Scott since 1am on Wednesday morning should get in touch.

"In particular, the two people who crossed the Forth Road Bridge from South Queensferry at 1.10am may have useful information and we are extremely keen to speak with them.

"Finally, I'd like to reiterate our appeal to Scott directly, to make contact with family, friends, or with police and let us know where you are."

Messages of hope were posted on social media from friends, family and fellow musicians, including Gary Lightbody from Snow Patrol.

There was also support from authors Irvine Welsh and Christopher Brookmyre, and radio presenter Edith Bowman.

The singer is described as white, 6ft tall with a stocky build, dark hair and a thick beard.

He was last seen wearing a dark baseball cap, navy blue hooded jacket, grey or khaki trousers and white trainers.

Anyone with information is urged to call police on 101.