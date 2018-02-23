Pop superstar Kylie Minogue announces Belfast and Dublin dates

Hit sensation Kylie Minogue has announced she is coming to Belfast and Dublin this October as part of her hotly anticipated UK and Ireland tour.

The Spinning Around singer made the exciting announcement she is coming to Belfast’s SSE Arena on October 8, which will be centred around her new album ‘Golden.’

The hitmaker will also be performing at Dublin’s 3Arena the previous evening on October 7.

Kylie, who always raises the bar with her live performances, promises a brand new extravaganza for this production which will also include hits from her back catalogue.

Tickets for the shows go on sale via all regular outlets on March 2.

For information on the presale go to kylie.lnk.to/live.

Book on line via ticketmaster.ie or via The SSE Arena Box Office 9073 9074.