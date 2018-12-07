Relive the rock n roll years with George Jones

The Rock ‘n’Roll Years and Dance Hall Days Show is back with a brand new show featuring George Jones, Clubsound and four wonderful singers.

The show will transport you back to the nostalgic days and incredible music and artistes of 50’s and 60’s.

Combining evocative love ballads with the greatest Rock ‘n’ Roll hit songs of the era, this show will carry the audience back to a time when dance halls were full and the youngsters danced, jived and rocked to the Four Seasons, Ruby Murray, Bobby Darin, Elvis and much, much more, With over 40 classic songs this is a show not to be missed.

The Rock ‘n’ Roll Years will be touring across the Province with dates including The Braid Arts Centre Ballymena on January 12 and Riverside Theatre Coleraine on February 23.