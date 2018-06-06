Rooftop gig in Belfast as part of festival celebrating women in music

Brigid Mae Power will play an intimate gig on the roof of the Oh Yeah Centre in Belfast tonight as part of the Women’s Work festival.

The Irish singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist paints her songs in dreamily expansive strokes, transporting earthly compositions into universal and exultant realms.

Power’s songs explore themes of transformation, change, motherhood, acceptance, strength, courage and trust. Her second album ‘The Two Worlds’ is masterful collection of effortless, affecting folk, and an album that furthers the songwriter and multi-instrumentalist’s already stellar reputation.

Thus far the Galway native has toured throughout Ireland, UK and the US together with artists including Lee Ranaldo, Richard Dawson, Alasdair Roberts, Peter Broderick and Ryley Walker, with performances at Le Guess Who? and TUSK festivals along the way.

Women’s Work are proud to host this exclusive show on the rooftop of the Oh Yeah Centre – weather permitting.

Tickets (£10) for this fully seated intimate show are strictly limited. They are available from www.eventbrite.com