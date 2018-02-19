Scottish duo The Proclaimers announce dates for Belfast and Dublin

The Proclaimers have announced they are coming to Belfast’s Ulster Hall this Friday, December 7.

It has been 31 years since Scottish twins Craig and Charlie Reid, aka The Proclaimers emerged.

Since then, their enduring appeal across generations has carved a niche for themselves where pop, folk, new wave and punk collide as the emotional honesty, political fire, wit and sing-along raucousness of their songs and their extensive touring has enlightened and entertained fans throughout the World.

They have even inspired a musical, the play and film ‘Sunshine on Leith’.

The musical has its fourth UK run from April to June this year, with its biggest production to date by West Yorkshire Playhouse. 2018 also marks the 30th anniversary since the release of the Sunshine On Leith album.

August sees The Proclaimers add to their magnificent songbook with the release of their 11th studio album and another UK and Ireland tour running from July to December.

Visit proclaimers.co.uk for a full list of dates and shows.

Tickets are priced £36 and go on sale this Friday (February 23) at 9am through Ulster Hall Box Office (028) 9033 4455 / ulsterhall.co.uk.