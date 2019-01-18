Scottish songstress returns

Scottish songstress Eddi Reader will be back in Belfast next month as part of her 11th consecutive Irish tour, which includes a show in The Ulster Hall on February 24.

She will be joined by her regular band members, John Douglas, Boo Hewerdine, Alan Kelly, and Kevin McGuire.

With her captivating and powerful performance, Eddi Reader has effortlessly developed into one of popular music’s most thrilling and affecting performers. What sets Eddi apart is the depth and quality of the emotional performance and ability not only to move the listener, but also to connect her experience to that of her audience. Having first hit the limelight in the 1980s with the group Fairground Attraction, Eddi went on to collaborate on many celebrated projects throughout the years. However it has been Eddi’s subsequent solo albums that have cemented her image as a powerful figure in British music.

Tickets for the Belfast show are on sale now from the Ulster Hall Box Office on 028 90 334455 and online at www.ulsterhall.co.uk.