Snow Patrol release first single in seven years and announce two NI gigs

Snow Patrol fans eagerly anticipating the release of the band's first single in seven years have had their first listen to the new song.

'Don't Give In' got its first play tonight and the band also announced they will play Londonderry's Millennium Forum (11 May) and Belfast's Ulster Hall (20 May) as part of a host of small shows.

Their new album 'Wildness', is set for release five days after their Belfast show. It will be their first since 2011's 'Fallen Empires'.

Earlier this week, frontman Gary Lightbody updated his followers on Instagram, confirming the name of the new song and when it will be available.

"Our first single in 7 years is out this Wednesday the 21st of March," he wrote.

"It’s called Don’t Give In. So excited and proud to put this album out and wish it all came out at the same time but this is a great first single (even if I do say so myself!).

"Am so happy music from the album is finally coming out. Thank you all for waiting and sticking with us for such a long time. There will not be such a long wait for the next album after this I promise. Peace and love to you all."

Other Ireland dates on the tour include: 11 May – Millennium Forum – Derry; 12 May – Opera House – Cork; 14 May – INEC – Killarney; 15 May – Olympia – Dublin; 16 May – Opera House – Wexford; 18 May – Leisureland – Galway.