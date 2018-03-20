Snow Patrol's first single in seven years is about to drop

Snow Patrol fans are eagerly anticipating the release of the band's first single in seven years.

Thanking fans for their patience, frontman and North Down native Gary Lightbody updated his followers on Instagram, confirming the name of the new song and when it will be available.

"Our first single in 7 years is out this Wednesday the 21st of March," he wrote.

"It’s called Don’t Give In. So excited and proud to put this album out and wish it all came out at the same time but this is a great first single (even if I do say so myself!).

"Am so happy music from the album is finally coming out. Thank you all for waiting and sticking with us for such a long time. There will not be such a long wait for the next album after this I promise. Peace and love to you all."

Snow Patrol, made up of Lightbody, Nathan Connolly, Johnny Quinn, Paul Wilson and Johnny McDaid, are set to release a new album, 'Wildness' in May. It will be their first since 2011's 'Fallen Empires'.