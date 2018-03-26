Snow Patrol singer apologises after ‘nervous’ performance at Sport Relief

Snow Patrol’s front man Gary Lightbody has apologised for a below par performance at Sport Relief.

On the live BBC programme on Friday night the Bangor-born singer performed hit single ‘Run’ accompanied by the Hallé Youth Choir and fellow bandmate Johnny McDaid on piano.

Later that same night Gary tweeted: “My vocal performance tonight on #sportsrelief was just not good enough. In fact it was bad. It was our first live tv performance in 7 years & I was very nervous. To the lovely people at @sportrelief I am deeply sorry. If you’ll have me back oneday I will do way better next time!x”

Having posted the apology, the singer was met with extremely positive feedback.

One Twitter user said: “I can feel he’s nervous but I still get goosebumps from his performance.”

Another commented: “I’d rather hear a performance that is slightly off than people mime. Well done.”

Former Liverpool striker Robbie Fowler also had words of encouragement: “Mate... get on you tube, search snow patrol 2009 oxygen.... you did that... we get old, we have bad days, we have great days, I bet that day was unbelievable”