Spend a ‘Country Night in Nashville’ at the Waterfront

Prepare to be transported on a musical journey through the history of Country music during A Country Night in Nashville at Belfast Waterfront on Thursday, February 8.

The show will recreate the scene of a buzzing Honky Tonk in downtown Nashville, perfectly capturing the energy and atmosphere of an evening in the home of Country music, with songs made famous by its biggest stars, past and present.

Hits from Johnny Cash to Alan Jackson, Dolly Parton to the Dixie Chicks, Willie Nelson to Little Big Town and more, are all performed by the amazing Dominic Halpin and the Hurricanes, featuring Shelly Quarmby.

Tickets for A Country Night in Nashville are available online, by calling 028 9033 4455, and at the main Box Office at the Ulster Hall.