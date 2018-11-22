Spice up your life when Spice Girls bring tour to Ireland

The world’s biggest girl band are off on tour next year and they have announced they will be coming to Dublin’s Croke Park on May 24, with tickets on sale now from Ticketmaster outlets.

The era defining, history making, best-selling female group of all time are bringing girl power back in full force as they reunite on stage for the first time since the London 2012 Olympics, hitting stadiums across the UK/Ireland and proving you never give up on the good times. After their iconic 1996 debut single ‘Wannabe’ topped the charts in 37 countries, Spice Girls’ debut album ’Spice’ went on to sell more than 31 million copies worldwide, becoming the best-selling album of all time by a female group. The girls have gone on to sell more than 85 million records, releasing three studio albums and 13 singles and winning a host of awards including a BRIT Award for Outstanding Contribution to British Music.