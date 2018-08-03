Stars align for showcase

A stellar line-up of some of the biggest names in Country music will take to the stage of the Millennium Forum later this year for The Irish Post Country Music Awards, in what will be a showcase and celebration of the very best of Irish country music, starring special guests.

Hundreds of music fans are set to enjoy a lively evening of entertainment, featuring some of Ireland’s biggest stars in the genre.

Over 10 music acts will perform on the night with extended performances of multiple songs from some of the biggest stars.

The star-studded line-up already includes Derek Ryan, Susan McCann, Olivia Douglas, Philomena Begley, Declan Nerney, Johnny Brady, Lisa McHugh, Cliona Hagan and Donna Taggart, with more acts to be announced in the coming weeks.

Singer Malachi Cush will return to host the evening, alongside popular television presenter Síle Seoige.

Tickets are on sale now from the Millennium Forum Box Office on 028 7126 4455 or online at www.millenniumforum.co.uk.

Don’t miss out!