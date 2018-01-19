Stars of Nashville bid farewell with new tour

Fans of the hit TV show Nashville will be delighted to learn the cast are back on the road and coming to Belfast’s SSE Arena on April 24, with tickets going on sale on January 26.

“The fans have spoken and the Nashville touring cast is thrilled to be heading back to Dublin and Belfast,” said Steve Buchanan president, Opry Entertainment. “It’s almost become like a journey back home as the bond between the cast and these cities is so strong.”

The tour will launch on April 14 in Birmingham, features cast members Clare Bowen, Chris Carmack, Charles Esten, Jonathan Jackson and Sam Palladio. Tour stops will feature songs from the series as well as artists’ original material and are now set to include: Leeds, Glasgow, Manchester, Cardiff, London, Dublin and Belfast.

“Nashville” is set against the backdrop of the city’s music scene and follows the lives of country music superstars as well as the up-and-coming performers and songwriters trying to get ahead in the business.

Since its debut, the show has inspired 22 soundtracks, including a Christmas album, which have collectively sold more than one million album units and over 5 million single-track downloads to date. It has also been nominated for multiple Emmy®, Golden Globe® and Critics Choice awards.

The show was a great success when it visited Belfast last year and fans will be thrilled to have the chance to see their favourite Nashville line up once again.

Tickets go on sale on January 26 from The SSE Arena, Belfast Box Office on 028 90 739074, online at www.ssearenabelfast.com, or from any Ticketmaster outlet.