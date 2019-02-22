Stars prove they have the X Factor at live concert

The X Factor Live UK and Ireland tour is already underway and will be bringing your favourites stars from the show to Belfast’s SSE Arena on March 6.

The tour will also be stopping off at 3Arena in Dublin on March 5.

The X Factor Live Tour 2019 is hosted by presenter Becca Dudley and features stars of the hit television show Dalton Harris, Scarlett Lee, Anthony Russell, Danny Tetley, Acacia & Aaliyah, Brendan Murray, Shan Ako and Bella Penfold.

The X Factor Tour has been seen by more than three million people since it began 14 years ago, making it one of the UK’s most successful annual arena tours.

Tickets for the Belfast show are on sale now from the SSE Arena Box Office on 9073 9074, online at www.ssearenabelfast.com or at www.ticketmaster.ie and Ticketmaster outlets.