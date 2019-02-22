Sweet Caroline pays the ultimate tribute to the great Neil Diamond

Sweet Caroline, the ultimate tribute to Neil Diamond featuring Gary Ryan, as seen on Stars in Their Eyes, is coming to Belfast’s Waterfront Hall on March 23.

Taking it back to where it began, this musical journey celebrates 50 years of a legend. From Brooklyn to Hollywood, Neil Diamond has left a legacy of great songs which have been covered by every great vocalist, spanning all genres, from the Reggae of Red Red Wine, through the Country of Cracklin’ Rosie, and the Hollywood music of The Jazz Singer.

Celebrate the music that has endured through six generations with all the hits such as, Forever In Blue Jeans, America, Love On The Rocks and of course, the unforgettable Sweet Caroline.

Tickets, priced £29.50, £27.50, and £25.50, are on sale from the Waterfront Hall Box Office.