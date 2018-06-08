Take a deep breath for the Blue Planet II live concert

Following the incredible success of the BAFTA award-winning BBC One television series Blue Planet II, presented by Sir David Attenborough, BBC Studios, and FKP Scorpio have announced a 13 date UK live tour, which will bring the wonders and mysteries of the planet’s oceans and wildlife to the UK arena stage, including a date at Belfast’s SSE Arena on March 23, 2019.

Blue Planet II – Live In Concert, will present a selection of stunning visuals from the television series, highlighting the incredible natural wonders of our blue planet in breath-taking detail, projected on a state of the art 200 square metre 4K Ultra HD LED screen. Accompanied by the original immersive music score by Bleeding Fingers Music, the concert will be performed live by a full symphony orchestra.