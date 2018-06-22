The ‘boyz’ are back in town

After 25 years together, the iconic Boyzone will release their final album, Thank You & Goodnight, on November 16 - and they’ve also announced details of their 25th Anniversary and Farewell Arena Tour, which kicks off in Belfast at The SSE Arena on January 23, 2019, followed by Dublin’s 3Arena on January 24.

Looking back on their career, the boys said: “When we started out as five young Dublin Northsiders, eager to face the world, we never imagined that we’d still have an army of fans some 25years later.

“But what followed was the stuff of dreams. We’ve played stadiums and arenas all over the world, released six albums, and had almost two-dozen hits. We really can’t put into words just how much you, the fans, have supported us along the way. Without that support, we would have never achieved what we have, and for that we’re eternally grateful. Twenty-five years is a long time. We’re certainly not boys anymore, and we all feel that we should now call time on our lives together as Boyzone and go out on a real high.”Tickets are on sale now.