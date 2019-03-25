The Killers and Lewis Capaldi to play Belsonic at Ormeau Park in Belfast

The Killers will return to Belfast for their biggest ever Northern Irish headline show at Belsonic in Ormeau Park on Tuesday, June 25, joined on the night by Lewis Capaldi.

The Killers, who have sold over 25 million albums worldwide, and headlined all of the world’s top festivals (Coachella, Lollapalooza, Glastonbury), released their newest studio album, Wonderful Wonderful, in September 2017. The Las Vegas-based four-piece formed in 2003, featuring the talents of singer/keyboardist Brandon Flowers, drummer Ronnie Vanucci, guitarist Dave Keuning and bassist Mark Stoermer.

The band has received countless accolades for their artistic achievement, including multiple Grammy nominations, American Music Award nominations, MTV Video Music Awards, NME Awards and more.

Their first album, Hot Fuss, was released in 2004 to worldwide acclaim. The album contained the singles Mr. Brightside and Somebody Told Me in addition to the anthemic song All These Things That I’ve Done which has since been referenced by the likes of U2 and Coldplay.

The band toured for two years straight behind Hot Fuss, playing more than four-hundred shows, and eventually returned to Vegas to begin to work on the follow-up album with legendary producers Alan Moulder and Flood. The result, a love letter of sorts to their hometown entitled Sam’s Town, was released in 2006 and spent forty-two weeks on the Billboard Top 200.

A B-sides collection entitled Sawdust was released in 2007, followed by their third studio album, Day & Age, which was released to widespread critical praise in 2008, anchored by massive single Human.

The Killers released Battle Born in September 2012, which saw them expanding their world tour into countries they’ve never visited before, and finally were honored to perform at the world-renowned Wembley Stadium, one of the most monumental and significant shows of their career. After a decade of making music, in November 2013, The Killers released a “Best Of” collection, Direct Hits, which featured two incredible new songs alongside classics from the band’s revered catalogue.

Scottish singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi recently sold out his biggest headline Belfast show to date at the Ulster Hall on Friday, November 22.

Lewis’s new track Someone You Loved, from the Breach EP, is his fastest- growing streaming track to date.

Lewis is in the Top 400 global artists on Spotify, with Someone You Loved having been added to their Hot Hits UK playlist, the biggest in the country. It’s also been added to Apple Music’s top list, Today’s Hits. The single has been number 1 in the UK singles chart for several weeks now and continues to hold its position.

