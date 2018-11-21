The magic of ABBA

This Christmas Season what better way to party than a night out with Europe’s leading ABBA tribute, Abbamania, as they continue to entertain audiences with their outstanding vocals and musical performance live on stage at venues throughout the world.

Abbamania’s widely acclaimed tribute to ABBA is a sensational two hour show featuring record breaking and timeless hits and the show will be coming to Strule Arts Centre, Omagh on December 27, Roe Valley Arts, Limavady on December 28 and the Waterfront Hall Belfast on December 29.

Abbamania will be covering all of ABBA’s most memorable hits including the 1974 Eurovision Song Contest winner ‘Waterloo’, chart hit and popular choice on many movie soundtracks ‘Dancing Queen’. The list continues with tracks such as ‘Take A Chance’, ‘Money, Money, Money’ and ‘Winner Takes It All’ to name just a few. All of which will have audiences dancing in the aisles.

The group’s main aim is to give concert goers an experience as close as possible to how a live show would have felt all those years ago with Agnetha, Bjorn, Benny, Anni-Frid (Frida).

This show has captured the true essence, energy and excitement of everything that reflects ABBA. So dust off your platforms, put on your flares go along and enjoy an unforgettable night with Abbamania and have the time of your life.