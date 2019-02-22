The magic of Michael Jackson

Michael starring Ben is a jaw-dropping and magical tribute to the King Of Pop Michael Jackson that is coming to the Waterfront Hall in Belfast for one night only on April 24.

As the largest touring tribute to Michael Jackson in the UK today, this award winning production features an incredible live band, stunning costumes, iconic dance routines and of course, the inimitable Ben. The show promises to create the most authentic, lively and powerful re-creation of the iconic superstar you will ever experience.

Tickets are on sale from the Box Office on 028 90 334455 and online at www.waterfront.co.uk.