The Oscars of trad Irish music comes to Belfast

TG4’s Gradam Ceoil award ceremony is set to come to the Belfast Waterfront next year for the first time in its 21-year history, beginning a four-year residency at the venue.

Known as the Oscars of traditional music, the live concert and award ceremony will take place on Sunday February 4, 2018 and will be a live broadcast on TG4.

Hosted by Páidí Ó Lionáird and Gráinne McElwain, the event will feature the best of Irish music and song, celebrating the talent achievements of musicians from Ireland and across the world. Multi-talented fiddle player, Frankie Gavin heads the list of recipients as the founder member of the acclaimed group, De Dannan. The list also includes a special award for Lisburn based world campion piping band, The Field Marshal Montgomery Pipe Band.

A total of seven awards will be given out on the night, with winners including; Clare Friel, Young Musician of the Year; Patsy Hanly, Lifetime Achievement Award; Máire Ní Chéilleachair, Singer of the Year; Pádraigín Ní Uallacháin, Special Contribution Award; CONCERT, Musical Collaboration, Special Award; The Field Marshal Montgomery Pipe Band, Musician of the Year; Frankie Gavin.

Commenting on the Gradam Ceoil, TG4 chief executive Alan Esslemont said: “The Gradam Ceoil is unique in honouring a wide range of major figures in Irish traditional music during their lifetime. The talent amazes us each year and the 2018 recipients certainly reflect the depth and diversity of musical talent locally.

“We are also particularly thrilled that Gradam Ceoil TG4 is taking up a four-year residency in Belfast. Belfast has long been a hub for traditional music and the quality of music being played is greater than it has ever been.”

Tickets for TG4’s Gradam Ceoil Awards 2018 are available at www.waterfront.co.uk or call 028 9033 4455. The concert will be broadcast live on TG4 on Sunday February 4 from 9:30pm.