The Rat Pack is back in town

If you wish you’d swung with the hardest partying pack in town, now’s your chance as The Rat Pack are back, this time with Ella Fitzgerald.

The Rat Pack Live from Las Vegas takes to the stage of Belfast Waterfront from Thursday April 12 to Saturday 14.

This sensational show will send Waterfront audiences back in time to the glamorous, golden era of 1950s Las Vegas, when Frank Sinatra, Sammy Davis Junior and Dean Martin joined forces and became the hottest ticket in town at the famous Sands Hotel.

The sensational Burelli Sisters and a stunning big band will also join Frank, Sammy and Dean plus special guest Ella Fitzgerald for this magical reimagining of a night at the Sands.

Hit follows timeless classic hit, including Rat Pack favourites like The Lady is a Tramp, Mr Bojangles, That’s Amore, I’ve Got You Under My Skin, What Kind of Fool Am I, Volare, My Way, Everybody Loves Somebody, Night and Day, Mack The Knife and many more.

Tickets are available online at www.waterfront.co.uk, from the Box Office, or by contacting 028 9033 4455.