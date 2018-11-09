Tickets go on sale for David Gray’s latest concert

Singer David Gray has announced plans to perform at the Waterfront Hall in Belfast on April 29 next year and tickets are on sale now.

The tour will be in support of his new album Gold In A Brass Age, which is his first collection of new material in four years, and will be released on March 8, 2019.

Gold In A Brass Age is defined by an intuitive approach from Gray, exploring new electronic textures and sound palettes, along with new production techniques in the process.

Gold In A Brass Age will be David Gray’s 11th album in a career that spans over 25 years, several Brit and Grammy nominations, and three No.1 UK albums, including for the breakout multi-platinum White Ladder.

Tickets for the Belfast show are on sale now from the Box Office on 028 90 334 455.