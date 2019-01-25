Tommy still the voice of hope after 14 years

It’s been 14 years since Tommy Fleming recorded Voice of Hope, and now he is back on the road in support of his new recording Voice of Hope II.

Voice of Hope has been one of the biggest selling Irish albums ever, and its success has been credited to the material performed in Tommy’s unique orchestral style together with the beautiful setting of the world-famous venue. This time, he has done it all again on a much bigger scale.

Tommy will be joined by his band, a full orchestra and choir. He will also have special guest Mark Vincent join him on stage.

Songs will include some of his most successful hits, including Hard Times, Isle of Hope and the Contender, along with new material.

Tickets on sale from theatre box offices.