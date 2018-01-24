Top night of country music at the Waterfront

Enjoy a night of classic country music at the Belfast Waterfront on Thursday February 8.

A Country Night in Nashville will take audiences on a musical journey through the history of country music, recreating the scene of buzzing honky tonk in downtown Music City. The show promises to capture the energy and atmosphere of Nashville with performances of a string of songs made famous by country music’s biggest names from Johnny Cash, Alan Jackson and Willie Nelson to Dolly Parton and the Dixie Chicks.

Expect to see performances of a wide range of country hits both old and new including Ring Of Fire, Crazy, Follow Your Arrow, 9 to 5 and many others. All the songs will be performed by Dominic Halpin and the Hurricanes featuring Shelly Quarmby.

Tickets for A Country Night in Nashville are available online at waterfront.co.uk/ or by calling 028 9033 4455.