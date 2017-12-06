U2 2018 UK and Ireland Innocence + Experience Tour

U2 has hinted that they will make an announcement soon on the details of a 2018 UK and Ireland Experience + Innocence Tour

The Irish rockers have already released details of their tour of North America next summer.

Speaking to UK based radio station, Radio X, U2 bassist, Adam Clayton,

"Well, we’re gonna be announcing shows.

“After the summer is when they’re gonna go on sale, but we’ll be announcing shows.

“So we’ll save you some seats down the front," said Clayton.

U2 last played Belfast during their 2015 Innocence + Experience Tour where they performed two nights at the SSE Arena.

The last time the band performed in Ireland was last summer in Croke Park where they entertained more than 80,000 fans with their 30th anniversary Joshua Tree Tour.

U2 released their 14th studio album, 'Songs of Experience', earlier this month.